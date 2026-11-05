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Flock Surveillance Cameras Cut Down in Texas, Vandals Leave ‘Release the Epstein Files’ Message
3 days ago
Two Flock Safety cameras on Redoak Manor Lane were removed in the incident. Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office confirmed it is also investigating additional camera vandalism reported on Windhaven Lake Drive and Barker Cypress. The cameras are owned by Harris County Municipal Utility District 165, according to the Precinct...