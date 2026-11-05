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Brothers Face 35 Felony Charges After Abandoning Tiny Home Projects
3 days ago
The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) has announced that Colton and Austin Palhus have officially been charged after a lengthy investigation, sharing the news in an Oct. 20 press release. According to the statement, each of the brothers faces 33 counts of diversion of construction funds, one count of employee wage theft, and one count of conspiracy to commit a crime.
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