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Wiz Khalifa’s Nine-Month Prison Sentence Overturned In Romania, But Drug Possession Case Remains Open
By Sha Be Allah,3 days ago
Pittsburgh Hip Hop star Wiz Khalifa has scored a significant legal victory overseas after a Romanian appeals court overturned the nine-month prison sentence imposed on him for marijuana possession stemming from a 2024 music festival appearance. The decision also cancels the warrant issued to enforce the sentence, although the Grammy-nominated rapper’s legal troubles in the Eastern European country are not completely over.