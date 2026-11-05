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Arkansas Advocate: Arkansas economic development proposal sponsors regroup after close loss at the ballot box
By Antoinette Grajeda, Arkansas Advocate,3 days ago
Following the narrow defeat of a ballot measure that would have allowed the creation of local economic development districts Tuesday, Issue 3 supporters said they’re going to take time to analyze election results and consider ways to move forward. “We’re not giving up. We’re just going to regroup and...