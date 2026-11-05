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Social Media Addiction Cases Are Settling Before Trial. What Does It Mean?
3 days ago
Varsha Bansal is a fellow at Tech Policy Press. Opening statements were scheduled this week in Los Angeles Superior Court in another bellwether trial over social media addiction, where two teenage plaintiffs: Kadence, an 18-year-old from Mississippi and Shawna, a 16-year-old from Illinois, were going to have their cases tried together before a single jury. This jury would decide if Snapchat’s design harmed its young users.