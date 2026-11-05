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Amazing America: Special Olympics Basketball Tournament unites community
By Josh Margolis,3 days ago
BUTTE, Mont. — There are few things that bring Americans together like sports, and it’s not all about winning and losing, but the community it fosters. Around 1,000 athletes, 400 coaches, and hundreds of volunteers will be in Butte next weekend for the annual Special Olympics State Basketball Tournament, which is being held at eight gyms across the Mining City.