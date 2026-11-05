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Scent Bar Plans $195K Renovation at The Seam in Dallas
By Johana Mukandila,3 days ago
A business listed as Scent Bar is planning a renovation at The Seam in Dallas, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). The project is located at 1444 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 637, Dallas, TX 75207, and calls for a $195,000 tenant finish-out covering 940 square feet. The work is classified as a renovation and alteration project, with private funding provided by the tenant.