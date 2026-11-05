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ORNL, IBM, and AMD Launch New Co-Design Platform for Quantum Error Correction
By Readers’ Choice Awards,3 days ago
New initiative combines U.S. leadership in quantum and high-performance computing to align with the Department of Energy’s Quantum Genesis Mission to accelerate a path toward a scientifically relevant quantum computer by 2028. POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2026 — IBM, the U.S. Department of Energy-funded Quantum Science Center (QSC) at...