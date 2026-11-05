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ROYAL CARIBBEAN ANNOUNCES SUMMER 2028 CARIBBEAN LINEUP ACROSS FOUR ICON CLASS SHIPS AND NEWLY AMPLIFIED VACATIONS
By Weather Authority,3 days ago
Vacationers can explore tropical Caribbean islands and sun-drenched Mexican beaches on 11 different ships, including the newest ultimate family vacation Hero of the Seas and soon-to-be-amplified Symphony of the Seas. MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Royal Caribbean has unveiled its boldest lineup of Caribbean and Mexico vacations yet, giving...