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EVENT: GMAA Monthly Luncheon Features “Boeing in South Florida” at Miami Springs Country Club
By Reggie Rodriguez,3 days ago
Join the Greater Miami Aviation Association (GMAA) for their November Monthly Networking Luncheon at the historic Miami Springs Country Club, featuring guest speaker Stephan Gehrig, Manager of Global Flight Training Standardization at The Boeing Company. The presentation, titled "Boeing in South Florida: Connecting Aviation, Innovation & Opportunity," will explore Boeing's...