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All Shall Play at Dave & Buster’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Takeover
By Taylor Battle,3 days ago
As if taking over the multiverse wasn’t enough, Doctor Doom is bringing his reign of terror to Dave & Buster’s. Dave & Buster’s surrenders its own name, games, and experiences to the Marvel villain for a nationwide takeover inspired by Avengers: Doomsday. Starting Nov. 16, you and your friends can visit the newly established Doom & Buster’s for limited-time experiences that bring the film right to the arcade floor.