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Quantinuum Outlines Nexus Roadmap for Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computing
By Editorial Calendar,2 days ago
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 5, 2026 — Quantinuum today unveiled a new roadmap to evolve Quantinuum Nexus, its platform as a service, with the aim of delivering the quantum industry’s first developer platform designed for the fault-tolerant era. The roadmap introduces new capabilities with each generation of hardware through Apollo—the company’s first universal, fully fault-tolerant quantum computer planned for 2029—that further simplify and automate how customers build, deploy, and operate quantum applications.