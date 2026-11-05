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Quick Hits | 'Encante Madrid' as Bengals Love Routine; DJ Turner II Hits Field
By Geoff Hobson,3 days ago
MADRID _ Bengals head coach Zac Taylor began and ended his first Madrid news conference Thursday with "Encante Madrid," but other than "I love Madrid," it was Taylor loving business as usual here at the practice home of the reigning World Cup champions, with the Bengals keeping their eye on Sunday's game (9:30 a.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 5, NFL Network) against the Falcons at storied Bernabéu Stadium.