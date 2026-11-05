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A Black Hole Could Split in Two, According to a Surprising New Theory
By University of Southern Denmark,3 days ago
Black holes might split in two under extreme conditions, theoretical calculations suggest, offering physicists a way to explore the limits of our understanding of gravity. Two black holes can collide and merge into one. But could a single black hole divide into two smaller ones that go their separate ways? Reversing a merger might sound straightforward, but the rules governing black holes make it difficult.