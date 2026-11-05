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Five-Building Commercial Project Near Point Hope Heads to Cainhoy Review Thursday
By Diego Mendivil,2 days ago
1260 Clements Ferry Rd. — Reported Point Hope Site 10A Address. Five commercial buildings and the infrastructure to support them are headed for a City of Charleston review this week, part of a proposal known as Point Hope Site 10A on 5.6 acres in the Cainhoy area. The project is slated for a Technical Review Committee meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5.