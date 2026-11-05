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2026 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Bears, Week 9
By Scott Smith,3 days ago
The 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will ride their first winning streak of the season into the Windy City in Week Nine, trying to stretch it to three games against a red-hot 6-2 Chicago Bears team coming off a dominant win over the defending-champion Seahawks in Seattle. The two teams will do battle in front of a national audience on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.