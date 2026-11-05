undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mini Reviews From Around The Bowl (11/5/26)
By 365 Days of Horror,3 days ago
It never ceases to amaze me how many black metal bands are out there, especially ones with members my age or younger. Uburen is an interesting blackened Viking metal band that has been around for a solid decade and are now on album number 4, overall, and their second under Dusktone. If you’ve ever wondered how Enslaved would sound if they didn’t do prog/psychedelia, this is basically it, classic Norwegian style black metal that’s grim and cold, with a Viking grandiose flair, and really good production that benefits the overall sound, though the drums have their click-y moments here and there, but overall its still a decent record if you’re into Norwegian black metal. – Falxifer.