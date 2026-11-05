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Culver flushing hydrants starting Nov. 16
By Jim Master,3 days ago
CULVER, Ind. -- The Town of Culver is flushing fire hydrants starting on Monday, Nov. 16. This routine maintenance task is performed twice a year by the Town of Culver. The town explained in a press release that by flushing hydrants, the increased water flow pulls sediments out of the water mains. Removing the sediments lengthen the service life of the water mains, preserves water pressure, and prevents discoloration at the water faucet.