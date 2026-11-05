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Perdomo Legacy Father & Son Connecticut
By Scott Braband,2 days ago
The word legacy carries more weight at Perdomo than it does for most cigar companies. Tobacco has been part of the family for four generations, beginning in Cuba with Silvio Perdomo and continuing through his son Nicholas Perdomo Sr., grandson Nicholas Perdomo Jr., and great-grandson Nicholas Perdomo III. That history became the focus of the original Perdomo Legacy line, which debuted in 2025 as the first major project blended by Nicholas Perdomo III and a tribute to the influence his father has had on him as a cigar maker.