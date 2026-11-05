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ACPD: Teens arrested in knifepoint shoe robbery, woman robbed by people she knew
By ARLnow.com,3 days ago
Three teens are facing charges after allegedly robbing another teen of his shoes at knifepoint near Pentagon City. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of 15th Street S., on the border of Aurora Highlands and Pentagon City. The victim was outside when the three approached and demanded his shoes, police said. One of them pulled out a knife and threatened him before the group ran off with the shoes.
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