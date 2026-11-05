undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘Enraging’: WA residents despair as insurance premiums climb again
By JESSICA FU The Seattle Times,3 days ago
SEATTLE — Kate Neville is dreading the new year. As a freelance grant writer, Neville has to buy her own health insurance, and for years her premiums have been climbing. Her Kaiser Permanente plan cost around $350 per month just three years ago. Today, she pays $633 per month for the same plan — a nearly 80% increase. As open enrollment began Sunday, she’s bracing for another big jump: In 2027, Neville is looking at monthly premiums of nearly $800.
9