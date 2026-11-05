undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Protein Opportunities in Focus at PDP Dairy Insights Summit
By Joanna Guza,2 days ago
DAIRY NEWS – The future of food will be driven by nutrient density, protein demand and consumer trust, and dairy has the opportunity to be a driving factor in each of those trends. The 2026 PDP Dairy Insights Summit, presented by Professional Dairy Producers® (PDP), will bring together industry leaders, processors, policy makers, educators and dairy producers to explore emerging trends, technologies and market opportunities that position dairy to thrive in a protein-focused world.
1