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Richard Bullock
3 days ago
Richard Ray Bullock, 71 years old, from Flora, Louisiana passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026, at Hospice in the Pines, in Lufkin, Tx, surrounded by his children. Richard was born in Flora, Louisiana in 1955. He graduated from Natchitoches Academy in 1973. Basketball and football were the highlight of his high school years where he was recognized as a standout player. As an adult, Richard proudly served in the United States Marine Core from 1974 to 1980. Richard then went on to enjoy a career in Natchitoches, Louisiana filled with friendships and a love of music. He proudly managed Freddie Max’s bar for a number of years, and music was the love of his life. Richard was the sound technician for many artists and bands, including Billy O’Con and Johnny Earthquake. Notable local musicians he worked with include Billy O’Con, Rick Pearce, Rodney Harrington, Robert “Big O” Matthew’s, and too many others to mention. Richard was also an avid lover of LSU and New Orleans Saints football. He was known by many names by his family and friends, to include “Papa Rich,” “King Richard,” and “Little Big Man!” Richard was preceded in death by his brothers Joel Bullock and Wayne Dunn, and his great-grandson, Grayson Allums. Richard is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Sherion Estes, sister, Bernice Grosz, children, Angela Bullock (Charlie), Rick Bullock (Traci), Aimee Leone (Wes), Chris Bullock (Rachael), and Nikki Bullock, grandchildren, Kaylee Maas (Josh), Jared Nix (Nica), Alex Garza, Brayden Bullock (Amanda), Brooke Bullock, Bailey Price (Rodney), Destiney Allums (Britton), Caden Ferguson, and Dane Bullock, and seventeen great-grand children. A celebration of life will be held at Flying Heart Brewery in Natchitoches, Louisiana from 2 pm - until on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. The family invites all who knew and loved Richard to come out and enjoy a few drinks, great music, and visitation with his family.