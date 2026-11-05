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Law and Order Nov. 5
By Dick Cook,3 days ago
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 26-010609 – 4100 BLK Ringgold Road – Disorderly Conduct – A store employee reported that a male was swearing at customers and causing a disturbance in the entrance to the store. On scene, police spoke with the subject, who was showing clear signs of possible narcotics intoxication and admitted to consuming drugs. Patrol transported the man to the hospital. The man had injured himself both internally and externally in his intoxicated state and medical personnel determined he would have to stay overnight to ensure that he received proper care. No charges are being sought currently.
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