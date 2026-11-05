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On election night, members of Ideastream's dedicated staff were all winners
By Ideastream Public Media,3 days ago
It’s nearly midnight on Tuesday night, election night, as I write this. An amazing staff of journalists is hard at work all around me. The place is just buzzing. Outside my office, at a picnic table that usually holds stacks of newspapers and random food free for the taking, Stephanie Metzger-Lawrence and Dmitri Ashakih of our digital team are keeping our website and social media platforms humming with the latest results: Amy Acton was declared winner in her race for governor earlier, followed by Sherrod Brown winning his race for U.S. Senate. Some statewide offices look like they’ll swing to the Democrats.