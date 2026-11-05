undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reports: FSU to add Paul Pasqualoni to staff as defensive analyst next week
By Tomahawk Nation News,3 days ago
Florida State is set to add to its coaching staff, reportedly bringing former Syracuse and UConn head coach Paul Pasqualoni aboard. The news was first reported by ESPN. Pasqualoni, currently serving as a defensive line coach at a high school in Connecticut, has both a son and daughter on the Boston College coaching staff, so he’ll be joining the Seminoles after the two schools face off this weekend.