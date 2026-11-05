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King Boo mod brings an insane new mechanic to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 'broken' mod
By Olivia y05h1eggz Richman,2 days ago
If you know me at all, you know that I want Captain Toad in Smash. I honestly want more Nintendo characters in general, rather than more swordies and Steves. One character I recently discussed with my colleagues at EventHubs was King Boo. And it looks like I was not the only one who wondered why the iconic villain was never in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.