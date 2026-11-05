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Derrick White flipped the switch when the Celtics needed him
By Noa Dalzell,3 days ago
BOSTON — After the Celtics beat the Bucks, Derrick White sat in the locker room with ice packs on both knees and ice wrapped around his left shoulder. The 32-year-old Celtics guard was coming off a season-high 24 points, plus 7 assists and 4 rebounds. He scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and 7 of the Celtics’ final 10 points, including an and-one runner that gave the Celtics a 5-point lead with just over two minutes to go.