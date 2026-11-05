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Davis Squared plays its cards right
By Linda Given,3 days ago
Davis Squared, aka D Squared, opened in – no surprise – Somerville’s Davis Square in 2007. Owners Paul and Melisa Christie had been working in Davis for years, Melisa at the gift shop Pluto, which closed in 2005, and Paul behind the bar at the (much missed) Gargoyles restaurant, which closed in 2011. Their shop has become an equally well-loved part of the square, one of those “third places” where customers stop in to chat, bring friends, buy a card or find a gift for pretty much anyone.