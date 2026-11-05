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Tuesday Afternoon Crash Near South Bend Injures Three People
3 days ago
SOUTH BEND–(KFOR Nov. 4)–Two vehicles collided late Tuesday afternoon in northern Cass County that sent three people to an Omaha hospital. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 66 and Quarry Oaks Drive, near South Bend. A car, driven by a Nebraska City woman, was traveling southbound on Quarry Oaks Drive when she failed to stop at a stop sign. Her car collided with a semi-truck driven by a Delaware man.
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