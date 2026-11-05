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Legally Yours, Violet Lopez Review: Objection! The Golden Boy Needs A Lawyer
By Asia M.No Comments,2 days ago
All rise! Our court is now in session, and the case on the docket is Legally Yours, Violet Lopez by Elba Luz. An ambitious future attorney, a disciplinary hearing, and a defense that might be designed to fail? This YA romance has more to untangle than a simple disagreement between two classmates. After Build a Girlfriend went from one of our most anticipated books of 2025 to a spot on our list of top romance novels of 2025, Luz returns with a story that puts ambition, privilege, and trust on trial. Join us as we take a closer look at the evidence in this Legally Yours, Violet Lopez, review.