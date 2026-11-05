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Döner Haus to Open First Long Island Location
3 days ago
Döner Haus, the German-style Döner concept bringing one of Europe’s favorite street foods to the U.S., is opening its first Long Island location in Wantagh on Friday, Nov. 13. Located at 3336 Jerusalem Ave., the new restaurant will serve the brand’s signature Döner Sandwiches, Döner Wraps and Döner Boxes, loaded with freshly sliced, filler-free, 100% Zabiha Halal meats, fresh vegetables and creamy garlic sauce. The formula is simple: do one thing and do it right. In this case, make a Döner you’ll have dreams about.