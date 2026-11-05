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Slice House by Tony Gemignani to Open in Tracy, California
3 days ago
Slice House by Tony Gemignani, the highly successful fast-casual pizza franchise by world renowned pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani, is proud to announce the November 2026 opening of its newest Northern California location in Tracy. Located at 2050 Ellis Town Drive in Ellis Village Town Center, the pizzeria will continue the brand’s expansion throughout the region, bringing Gemignani’s award-winning pizza to San Joaquin County and offering a welcoming, community-focused dining destination for local residents and visitors. The new restaurant is currently hiring across all positions and is expected to bring around 25 full- and part-time jobs to the community.