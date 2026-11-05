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La Grande city council appoints Stu Spence and Pro-Tem City Manager. Declares intent to find permanent replacement manager
By Garrett Christensen,3 days ago
LA GRANDE – During a meeting on Wednesday, November 4th, the La Grande City Council officially appointed La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence as City Manager Pro-Tem effective immediately. This is in keeping with Section 25-2 of the La Grande City Charter according to Mayor Justin Rock. The description for the resolution to appoint a Pro-Tem city manager, as listed in the agenda for the meeting, reads: