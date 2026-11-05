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Europe Flights Bomb Threats
By Thomas Padilla - AP,2 days ago
More than a dozen flights in Europe receive bomb threats that an official calls 'malicious' hoaxes. Authorities say that bomb threats have targeted more than a dozen flights in Europe, leading to a slew of emergency landings and military escorts in some cases. No hazardous or suspicious materials have been found in what a British official called “malicious” hoaxes. Several similar threats targeted planes earlier this week, prompting searches and diversions. While fake bomb threats are not uncommon, it is unusual to see so many in a single day, causing widespread disruptions. They come at a time of increased geopolitical tensions and warnings from authorities that Russia may be ramping up so-called hybrid threats in Europe. It wasn't known whether this week’s threats were linked or who was behind them.