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Keeps streets clear in Halfway for snow plowing
By Logan Bagett,2 days ago
HALFWAY — Administration and staff with the City of Halfway are getting prepared for the winter season. To get ready for snow plowing, city personnel are asking all Halfway citizens to double-check the street areas around properties and remove any items near the streets. This includes vehicles, wood, garbage, or other things that take up space. This will allow staff the necessary room to move snow throughout the city and will allow everyone easier movement on the streets during the winter months, according to the city.