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Prince St. Pizza Teams Up with ‘NCIS: New York’ for Veterans Day Fundraiser
3 days ago
Prince St. Pizza, the New York City-born pizzeria known for its Sicilian-style square pies and signature pepperoni-loaded slices, is serving up a little extra appreciation this Veterans Day. On Nov. 11, the brand will donate 10% of in-store sales at participating locations to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program. Through a partnership with CBS’ “NCIS: NEW YORK”, the donation will be matched up to $10,000.