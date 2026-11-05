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Crisp & Green Opens in Chaska, Minnesota
3 days ago
CRISP & GREEN, a fast-casual dining destination known for its convenient, chef-crafted and health-focused menu, today announced it is continuing its strong momentum in Minnesota with the opening of a new restaurant in Chaska. The location marks the brand’s 23rd in Minnesota, where the brand got its start almost 10 years ago. The Chaska opening reinforces CRISP & GREEN’s response to increasing demand for convenient, better-for-you dining and the brand’s continued momentum as it grows nationwide.
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