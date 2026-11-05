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In the wake of vouchers, Democrats with public education backgrounds won up and down the ballot in Texas
By Xochilt Garcia, San Antonio ReportAndrea Drusch, San Antonio Report,2 days ago
Beyond Hinojosa and Talarico, Democrats are sending a host of elected public school advocates and educators to the state capitol next year. Two years since Republican Gov. Greg Abbott rammed through a landmark $1 billion private school voucher program, Texas Democrats have elected an entire slate of candidates with backgrounds in public education.