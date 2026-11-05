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Sen. Gillibrand says Democrats must end Iran war, hold Trump accountable. But how?
By A Martínez,2 days ago
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand spoke with Morning Edition about Democrats' priorities, from lowering costs to ending the Iran war. But questions remain about how they'll deliver. Back in the majority, Democrats have plans for a long list of Trump investigations. Democrats will have the ability to subpoena records and compel individuals...