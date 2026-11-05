undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MilkShake Factory Brings Back Peppermint Brownie Fudge Shake
3 days ago
This holiday season, MilkShake Factory, the neighborhood dessert destination known for its handspun milkshakes and premium, small-batch chocolates, is welcoming back the Peppermint Brownie Fudge Shake, available beginning November 9, 2026. As holiday traditions make their return, this seasonal favorite gives guests another sweet way to celebrate. Part refreshing, part...