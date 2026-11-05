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Currito Announces Grand Opening of Second Louisville Restaurant
3 days ago
Currito, the fast-casual concept fueling communities through its globally inspired bowls, salads, and smoothies, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second restaurant in Louisville. The restaurant, located in the Paddock Shops shopping complex at 4037 Summit Plaza Dr., opens its doors on Monday, November 9th, marking the newest restaurant for franchisee Rudrik Patel. To celebrate, the first 50 guests through the door on opening day will receive free Currito for a year, redeemable for one meal per week through the Currito app.