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Surcheros Celebrates Nashville Customers with Buy-One, Get-One-Free Meal Promotion
3 days ago
Surcheros, a community favorite rooted in bold flavors and Southern hospitality, is giving guests a reason to come back for seconds. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, all three Nashville locations at Tanger Outlets, Murfreesboro, and Mt. Juliet host Repeat Day. Guests can enjoy their Surcheros favorites and receive a special receipt to bring back the following week, from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22, to get their entire order made again for free. *