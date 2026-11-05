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AHS Student Wins Plumbing at NW Georgia Skills Challenge
2 days ago
Adairsville High School student Natalie Wade took first place in plumbing at the Northwest Georgia Skills Challenge in Rome. Wade competed among roughly 300 high school students from across the region in the event organized by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia. Students tested their skills in trades including plumbing, drywall, carpentry, and masonry under timed conditions while industry judges evaluated their work.
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