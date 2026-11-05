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The Salty Partners with Táche to Bring Pistachio Milk to Menus Nationwide
3 days ago
The Salty, a national modern donut and coffee brand founded by Amanda Pizarro with more than 20 locations across the U.S., has announced a partnership with Táche, the original pistachio milk founded by Roxana Saidi. Launching at all Salty locations on Friday, Nov. 13, the partnership’s limited-edition fall drink offerings coincide with The Salty’s addition of Táche as a plant-based milk offering on its permanent, year-round menu.