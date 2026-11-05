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You can edit your videos with AI on Instagram’s new desktop Edits app
By Stevie Bonifield,3 days ago
Is a news writer covering all things consumer tech. Stevie started out at Laptop Mag writing news and reviews on hardware, gaming, and AI. Instagram’s standalone video editing app is now available on macOS, where you can plug in your AI agent of choice to assemble your videos. Instagram’s Matthew Simari, head of product management for Edits, said in an interview with The Verge, “One of the things we’re releasing with Edits Desktop is a MCP for all the tools within Edits Desktop. You can use any agent you want, you can use Muse — we would love you to — but really any agent you want of [your] choice, to edit, tweak, work with your video.”