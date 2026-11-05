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From Britain To Brazil And The U.S. Midterms, What The Global Political Shift To The Left Means For Women
2 days ago
'Texas, we have shocked the world tonight,' Gina Hinojosa, the first Latina Governor-elect of Texas declared when she won during Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. 'No one would have imagined that one day, a little girl from the [Rio Grande Valley] would stand before you here, as the next Governor of the greatest state, Texas.'