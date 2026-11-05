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You can post AI music straight to SoundCloud from ElevenLabs
By Terrence O'Brien,3 days ago
Is the Verge’s weekend editor. He’s covered the tech industry for over 18 years and knows a thing or two about synths. After partnering with Moises earlier this year, SoundCloud is now adding integration with another AI music platform, ElevenLabs. Now, rather than having to export and download your outputs from ElevenLabs and then upload them to SoundCloud, you can publish them directly. As part of the partnership, SoundCloud Artist Pro subscribers are also getting three months of ElevenMusic Pro for free, so they can experiment with generative AI and potentially alienate their fans. Songs published from ElevenLabs directly to SoundCloud will be labeled as such, making clear their AI origins.