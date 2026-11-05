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An excellent breakdown of what dial-up modems were saying to each other.
By Andrew Liszewski,3 days ago
Anyone who used the internet in the age of dial-up can probably do a terrible impression of their modem’s screeching handshake sequence. But do you know what all those tones and sounds were actually for? This explainer from the YouTube channel Mixed Signals breaks down all those weird sounds and why they were all important for connecting you to MSN Messenger.