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South Central FFA Annual Feed The Farmer Event
By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio,3 days ago
Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The South Central FFA was honored to feed our farmers on October 9th! Over 200 meals were prepared, and many farm families also received a “Farmer Survival Kit” bucket as a small thank-you for their hard work during harvest. A huge thank you to ADM, Reichmann Brothers, South Central School, and the Farina Fire Department for helping make this event possible!
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